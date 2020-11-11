CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. John Bradish; Bradish pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol – his 4th or subsequent charge in 10 years, and interference with a peace officer. Misdemeanors for breach of peace, battery, criminal trespassing will be dealt with at his sentencing. Bradish is accused of driving a Polaris Razor to a residence he was not supposed to be at while intoxicated in March. While there, he is accused of punching his brother and resisting arrest from officers. Bradish’s request made on Monday to leave the VA campus was denied and he can only petition the court for this again if he finds potential employment where the employer agrees to notify the VA and the court of any non-compliance of the VA protocols or Bradish’s bond conditions.
State v. Nicholas Balderas; Balderas’ felony charge was reduced to reckless endangering, which he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation, a 170 day suspended jail sentence, and $685 in court fees. Balderas must pay back his debt at a rate of $75 per month. He was accused of hitting his son with his hand, leaving an extremely visible handprint on his back in June.
State v. Casey Weber; Weber is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. Weber is facing 2 counts delivery of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. Weber is accused of selling meth to a confidential informant on two occasions in December 2019.
State v. Destry York; The state has submitted a request to have an evidentiary hearing in contempt proceedings. York is facing charges for being in contempt of court from a juvenile case. York is accused of testing positive for marijuana and alcohol during the summer and being arrested on an outstanding warrant in Billings and another warrant in Laurel for assault on a minor, while on probation related to a juvenile case.
State v. Veronica Vargus; Vargus was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation with a suspended 219 day jail sentence and credit for 46 days served, with the condition that the defendant enter into and complete in-patient treatment at Southwest Counseling Center. On Oct. 8 she admitted to breaking her probation, was found guilty for possession of marijuana in August and testing positive for alcohol in September. In August Vargus was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation after found guilty for possession of marijuana in May.
State v. Rodney Ondler; Ondler is facing charges for causing bodily injury to a peace officer, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for breach of peace, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. The court has made an order for a competency evaluation of Ondler. Ondler is accused of being combative and physically aggressive with officers during a home visit paid to him on reports of him disturbing his neighbors.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; The defendant has submitted a motion for reconsideration of the defendant’s waiver of jury trial and demand for bench trial. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
