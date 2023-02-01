Tabatha Hansen CASA courtesy photo.jpg

Cody’s Tabatha Hansen won an essay contest and gave the money to Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy Photo

For three years, Cody resident Tabatha Hansen has diligently entered an essay contest, put on by T-O Engineers, hoping she would win a $5,000 check to donate to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 5th Judicial District in Cody.

