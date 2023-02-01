For three years, Cody resident Tabatha Hansen has diligently entered an essay contest, put on by T-O Engineers, hoping she would win a $5,000 check to donate to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 5th Judicial District in Cody.
This year, as she finished up her last year with T-O Engineers, she finally got to walk away with a check for CASA in hand.
“I was able to give [the check] to CASA my last week of working for T-O Engineers, and so I felt like just before I left, I was able to do something really big and special,” Hansen said.
Since 2011, CASA has helped over 250 children in Park County who are victims of abuse and neglect, Hansen wrote in her essay.
It is a cause that has been important to Hansen for years.
“CASA has been something that ... is pretty near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I think it’s a very important program, and they need all the funding and help they can get to help all the kids in the community that they serve.”
After she became a mother, her passion for the program increased.
“While I always felt strongly about CASA’s mission, since becoming a mom, it really hits home in a way that it did not before,” she wrote in her essay. “One in four children experience neglect and/or abuse ... [and] CASA not only gives a voice to child victims in court, they also help ensure they have clean and warm clothes, bedding, hygiene items, diapers, luggage (no more living out of garbage bags) ... and anything else they need to just be children.”
It is also a priority for Hansen to make personal donations to the organization.
“They’re the first place I always check with when I have things that I’m getting rid of and donating and needing to pass on to the next person,” she said.
Hansen explained the contest is sponsored by T-O Engineers each year at Christmas as a way to give back to the community.
Employees from the company’s four offices in Washington, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming can nominate a charity of their choice by writing a one-page essay about that charity and how it could benefit from $5,000.
This year, Hansen said 11 employees entered essays, and a panel of five employees judged them.
“They choose the one they feel is the best and most deserving for that year,” Hansen said.
Since the company started the contest, Hansen has nominated CASA each time.
“When the charity contest was announced, they were the first ones that came to my mind that could benefit from $5,000,” she said.
This year, she hoped the third time was the charm.
“I decided I was going to update some things in my essay, polish it up a bit and submit it again,” Hansen said. “I was really excited when I got the message that I had won and that CASA was going to get the money.”
But, Hansen said the most exciting part was delivering the check to CASA in person.
“It was just a few days before Christmas ... and that was really cool to be able to share that news with them and present them with
the $5,000 check and know that it was going to make a difference for that organization,” she said.
Hansen hopes the money will help pay for training for new CASA volunteers as well as help pay for some of the organization’s expenses, including the cost of the supplies they provide to child victims.
“I think [the $5,000] can go pretty far,” she said.
Since taking a new job, Hansen will not be able to participate in the essay contest in the future, but she hopes others will rise to the occasion.
“I just hope more employees continue to enter and continue to do the contest,” Hansen said.
For more information on CASA, visit www.achildsvoicewy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.