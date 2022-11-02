While November may be a short month, Park County Library has activities and resources to keep everyone busy.
Park County Library kicked off November with a local author talk at the Cody Library and Powell Library by local favorite author, Tam DeRudder Jackson on Nov. 1 and 3. She discussed her recent trip to Scotland and how it is part of her research on the Talisman Series and her latest book, “Tracker.”
Cody Library is offering Libby Workshops on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. and Thursday Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. This is a great way to learn how to download the Libby app on your device and learn how to access the thousands of e books and audiobooks available for free with your library card.
Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. for a free Yoga class.
Cody Library is pleased to offer a presentation on Learning about Podcasting. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. to learn about podcasting and the equipment that will soon be available to use at the Cody Library.
Our Women’s Suffrage Series Discussion wraps up with a book discussion on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Join us on Saturday, Nov. 12th at 2 p.m. for local author talk from Cynthia Kaelberer, who will be discussing her book, “Feeding the Nutcracker Crew in Cody, Wyoming.”
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 and 28 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., to discuss “Arsenic and Adobo” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “The Tenth Muse.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
Please join us on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. for our Watercolor Class Reception. This reception features the masterpieces from the Creative Aging Watercolor Class. Please join us for refreshments as we celebrate the learning process and the wonderful works of art created at the library.
On Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun with Painting Tiny Plates. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
November is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 7 join the library for a Night Walk Storytime from 6-7 p.m. as we have fun outside at the Cody Library Storywalk.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. join us for Family Literacy Night. The Turkey Trot is back, all ages please join us on Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. as we have fun, exercise and be thankful as we enjoy the Storywalk and the beautiful grounds around the Cody Library.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for November. Teens stop by every Monday from 4-5 p.m. for Arts and Crafts. Teen room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Thursday Nov. 3, 10 and 17 from 4-5 p.m. the Teen Room offers listen to a book time from 4-5 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 4 join us at 2:30 p.m. for a movie and on Friday, Nov. 18 come join us for “Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving” fun from 2:30-4 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library.
Please remember all Park County Libraries will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day. Also, all Park County Libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 thru Sunday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen for our normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 28.
