When Bob Model bought the Mooncrest Ranch in 1976, he found no elk on the North Fork property.
Within a decade, through what he called a “common sense decision,” elk had not only returned but also multiplied into a sustainable, resident herd.
For his work in conservation, ranching and outfitting, Model recently received the Dingell-Young Sportsmen’s Legacy Award from the Congressional Sportsmen Foundation.
The common sense decision first involved moving the start of the area’s hunting season from Sept. 10 to Nov. 1, which lifted the pressure on elk during rut. The action resulted from a collaboration with two wildlife professionals, Steve Mealey with the Shoshone National Forest and Dave Bragonier with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
“The later start of the season gave the elk a chance to breed,” Model explained. “We all recognized that if we stopped hunting (in September), we might have success, and that proved to be true. The herd has grown exponentially.”
At the same time, Model significantly reduced the number of livestock from some 2,000, which had grazed the ranch and beyond to Trout Peak and Rattlesnake Mountain, down to 400-500. A neighboring rancher, the late Willard C. Rhoads had told him he hadn’t seen an elk track on Trout Peak since 1942.
“Historically, wildlife has taken a backseat to livestock,” Model said. “The range was hammered, but resilient, and returned with proper management.
“It’s a simple story, and the outcomes were tremendous. The landowner has the responsibility to look after the habitat, and with that came wildlife recovery.”
The elk recovery also provided value to game watchers and hunters, non-consumptive and consumptive users, respectively, he said.
“There’s better hunting and wildlife-viewing every year,” Model added. “It’s an example of how everybody benefits in a balanced system. Wildlife and livestock can co-exist.”
His efforts, both locally and nationally, were praised by the Congressional Sportsmen Foundation. Model “stands among the most important wildlife conservation advocates in modern times, and has been responsible for countless projects, from the dynamic growth of elk herds in northwest Wyoming to the founding of the American Wildlife Conservation Partners,” according to a CSF press release.
AWCP is a consortium of 50 organizations that represent the interests of the country’s hunter-conservationists, professional wildlife and natural resource managers, outdoor recreation users, conservation educators, and wildlife scientists, its website said.
“This award is given in recognition of, and with our gratitude for the lifetime of work that Bob has dedicated to the sporting-conservation community,” said CSF President and CEO Jeff Crane in the release. “His legacy is one that befits the conservation legends for whom the award is named, and I cannot think of a more deserving individual to receive this honor.”
In tribute to four leaders in conservation policy – Reps. John Dingell Sr. and Jr., Rep. Debbie Dingell, and Rep. Don Young – the award is conferred on individuals who best exemplify the extraordinary individual and collaborative leadership of the Dingells and Rep. Young.
In addition to his work in the field, Model has “provided policy counsel to multiple presidential administrations and served on numerous committees and boards including the Sporting Conservation Council, Wildlife and Hunting Heritage Conservation Council, Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council, and National Conservation Leadership Institute,” according to the release.
“CSF applauds Bob Model for his commitment to America’s 55 million sportsmen and women, and we are grateful for his decades of leadership in the sporting-conservation policy arena,” the release said.
