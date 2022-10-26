image

Jack Machen (from left), Kelly Larsen, Cade Powell and Sandy Sisti remove saltcedar in the McCullough Peaks Wild Horse Herd Management Area recently. The BLM and Friends of a Legacy partnered to remove the noxious weed that creates negative impacts on water quality and quantity.

 Courtesy Photo

The BLM Cody Field Office and Friends of a Legacy (FOAL) partnered in October to remove saltcedar on public and private land in the McCullough Peaks Wild Horse Herd Management Area east of Cody.

