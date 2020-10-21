Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Janet Hermann, failure to yield-stop at a stop sign, $210; Sherrie J. Perkins, forfeiture - failure to yield, $100; Philip G. Hobbs, passing school bus displaying red flashers, $400; Andrea Sandoval, failure to yield - crash, $210; Zoe G. Parsons, speeding, $109.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jessica R. Brown, shoplifting, $400.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jonathan J. Juen, Daly City, Calif, speeding, $112; Po Say, St. Paul, Minn., speeding, $112; Thomas S. Encalada, speeding, $121; David E. Jones, Guntersville, Ala., speeding, $121; Ankita Jaiswal, Irving, Texas, speeding, $98; Jelani Hankins, New Orleans, speeding, $112.
