K-12 educators still have time to sign up for the computer science endorsement cohort at Northwest College.
This endorsement, which can be earned throughout the course of the summer, is designed for those who wish to integrate computer science and computational thinking into their classrooms.
The five courses required to receive the endorsement through NWC are Introduction to Computer Science, Computer Science I, Social Media for K-12 Teachers, Application Development and Robotics.
Topics covered in endorsement program courses include structured programming, application development, cyber citizenship, robotics and more.
Students can begin the endorsement by taking Intro to Computer Science and/or Social Media for K-12 Teachers, which starts at NWC June 14, or get started with a one-day Robotics lab Saturday.
The first cohort of local K-12 teachers graduated this month and are now cerified to teach computer science in Wyoming’s public schools.
K-12 professionals who are interested in joining the cohort and earning the computer science endorsement at NWC are encouraged to contact NWC Professor of Engineering and Mathematics Astrid Northrup at Astrid.Northrup@nwc.edu or 307-754-6066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.