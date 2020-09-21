Recently, the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol promoted four cadets.
Rui Parker, from Deaver, completed the requirements for Chief Master Sergeant, the highest non-commissioned grade and received the Goddard award for Achievement 7.
Robert Goddard is credited with creating and building the first liquid-filled rocket. Brothers Jay and Eli Swaney, along with Sam Yount, all from Powell, completed achievement 4 and were recognized with Civil Air Patrol’s Rickenbacker Award.
The award is named after American WWI ace and accomplished statesman Eddie Rickenbacker, and confers the rank of Cadet Technical Sergeant. These awards recognize excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character.
During part of the time the cadets were working on their promotions, the Civil Air Patrol was significantly affected by Wyoming Statewide Public Health Order no 2 and Civil Air Patrol’s Internal Memorandum of March 14 that effectively limited meetings and other activities to electronic format. Despite these constraints, squadron activities continued and the cadets completed the requirements for promotion.
In addition, during the promotion ceremony, cadets Sam Yount and Rui Parker were awarded the Red Service Award for completion of two years of service in Civil Air Patrol.
Due to COVID-19, the regular meeting location of the squadron, the Powell National Guard Armory, is closed to public meetings. In the meantime, CAP meetings are being held at Grace Point Church in Powell from 6:30-8:30 each Tuesday.
Visitors are welcome to come and check out the Civil Air Patrol program.
