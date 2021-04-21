A regional vintage market is coming to Cody Friday and Saturday at the W Arena.
The Vintage and Made Market is 5-8 p.m. Friday for an early bird special and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 for both days, $5 for just Saturday.
Organizer Janie Schefen wrote on Facebook that the market would include not only home decor, signs, soaps and jewelry, but live music, food trucks and cocktails.
Missoula, Mont. singer Andrea Harsell will perform live and Geyers on the Terrace will be there with beer and wine Friday night, and bloody Marys and mimosas Saturday.
Beartooth Concessions will be there on Saturday with kettle corn, fresh squeezed lemonade and strawberry smoothies. The Weiner Wagon will be onsite Friday.
