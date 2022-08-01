image

Jason Baldes, Thursday’s speaker, is the Tribal Buffalo Program Manager.

 Courtesy Photo

For Native American people and Sovereign Tribes, ecological restoration and cultural revitalization are intricately intertwined. At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture, Jason Baldes, Tribal Buffalo Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation’s Tribal Partnerships Program, will discuss tribal buffalo restoration and its implications, which are extremely important for tribal communities.

