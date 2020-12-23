Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Cody Nielson, 56, warrant, Dec. 15
Monica Cotter, 47, domestic battery, probation violation, Dec. 21
Traffic
Garbage truck vs. Chrysler 300, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, Dec. 16.
One vehicle crash, US 14A, Cody, Dec. 18.
Driver cited, no explanation given, State Street, Meeteetse, Dec. 19.
Sign in the road, State Street, Meeteetse, Dec. 19.
Other
Vehicle break-in reported, flashlights stolen, Oak Drive, Cody, Dec. 13.
Truck broken into, door left open, North Ridge Drive, Cody, Dec. 13.
Dogs continuing to bark next door, Renny Road, Powell, Dec. 13.
Burglar alarm tripped, assistance given, Northview Drive, Cody, Dec. 13.
Two horses on the road, gone on arrival, Road 7, Powell, Dec. 14.
Horse on the road, returned to owner, County Road 6QS, Cody, Dec. 14.
Mail stolen, County Road 8UC, Clark, Dec. 14.
Person being scammed via phone, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Dec. 14.
Two traffic signs stolen, Lane 10, Powell, Dec. 15.
Approximately 15 bales of hay reported stolen, County Road 3DX, Cody, Dec. 16.
Dog bite reported, Morgan Lane, Cody, Dec. 16.
Lost chihuahua, no collar but named “Cappucino,” Road 11, Powell, Dec. 16.
Two black cows with orange ear tags on property, Lane 9, Powell, Dec. 16.
“Dead End” road sign stolen, Lane 10 and Road 14, Powell, Dec. 17.
Two dogs lost, one that looks like a pit bull and an Australian shepherd, Road 12 1/2, Powell, Dec. 17.
French purse and iPhone lost, Lane 8, Powell, Dec. 18.
Black cow with white markings reported stray, unable to be located, Road 5 and Lane 11, Powell, Dec. 18.
Package found in the middle of the road, WYO 120 N, Cody, Dec. 18.
Stop sign ran over, US 14-16-20 W, County Road 6KV, Dec. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Andrew Buller, 47, warrant, Dec. 16
Elizabeth Hoy, 36, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, failure to stop at a stop sign, Dec. 17
Donald Beemer, 64, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, Dec. 17
Logan Lamb,22, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving the wrong way, Dec. 20
Michael Brown, 45, warrant for applying pressure to throat or neck, domestic battery, theft under $1,000, property destruction under $1,000, Dec. 21
Disturbance
Assault reported at the Irma Hotel, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 17.
Drunk neighbor keeps trying to let self into apartment currently occupied by a babysitter, assistance given, Cougar Avenue, Dec. 20.
Drunk neighbor has returned and is again trying to let themselves into an apartment that is not theirs, officers requested, Dec. 20.
House behind reporting party’s is setting off fireworks, unable to locate, 21st Street. Dec. 20.
Traffic
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, North Lane and Big Horn Avenue, Dec. 15.
Car hit in Walmart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 15.
Fender-bender, blue Ford vs. gray Taurus, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 15.
Mailbox hit by vehicle, 19th Street, Dec. 15.
Driver cited for speeding, 45 in a 30 zone, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 16.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for tire tread gap and improper insurance card, 17th Street and Alger Avenue, Dec. 16.
Driver cited for speeding, 34 in a 20 zone, Big Horn Avenue, Dec. 17.
Driver cited for passing school bus, Meadow Lane Avenue, Dec. 17.
Driver cited for speeding, 8th Street, Dec. 17.
Dark 2-door Honda left Brewgards at high speed and came back, citation issued, Mountain View Drive, Dec. 17.
Driver arrested for DUI, 16th Street and Meadow Lane, Dec. 17.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 19.
Driver cited for speeding, 44 in a 30 zone, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 19.
Driver arrested for DUI, Robert Street and Big Horn Avenue, Dec. 20.
Neighbor’s tree blew over and may be blocking road or on power lines, 18th Street, Dec. 20.
Other
Border collie found at Maverik North, taken to shelter, Big Horn Avenue, Dec. 15.
Coon hound lost, taken to shelter, Windsor Drive N, Dec. 15.
Mailbox vandalized, 36th Street, Dec. 15.
Three big dogs in the alley, returned to owner, A Street, Dec. 15.
Husky with teal collar running at large, 17th Street, Dec. 15.
Yellow lab in custody, returned to owner, View Avenue, Dec. 16.
Reporting party is with three small dogs in field off Sheridan, unable to locate, Roger Sedam Drive, Dec. 16.
Four dogs running at large, one in custody, 23rd Street, Dec. 17.
Reporting party following a wirehair with an orange collar, gone on arrival, 26th Street and Carter Avenue, Dec. 18.
Person allowed a computer hacker access to their system, Pine Court, Dec. 18.
Purse left in Walmart parking lot, gone on return, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 8.
Dogs to the north get out a lot and are aggressive, there is a hole in the fence, 26th Street, Dec. 18.
Wife receiving threatening text messages, 9th Street, Dec. 19.
Community mailbox hanging open, River View Drive, Dec. 19.
Possible dead skunk reported in apartment below, unable to assist, 14th Street, Dec. 20.
Person pulled a rifle out of a car and aimed at someone before leaving Good2Go on Yellowstone, no descriptions available, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.