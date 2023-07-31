The Optimist Creed is 160 words, and Cody Optimist Club member Jack Rogers knows each one by heart.
Midway through an interview with the Cody Enterprise, Rogers begins reciting the creed from memory. Yes, there is a banner featuring the creed in its entirety just a few feet away, but Rogers isn’t looking at it. He is pulling the words from somewhere deep inside him. 40 years after he helped found the Cody Optimist Club, the creed has become a part of him.
“Jack doesn’t just know the creed — he believes it,” current Cody Optimist Club president Ron Reel said. “He lives it.”
Rogers was one of the club members present at its first meeting on Sept. 29, 1983. And while he admits his involvement started as “a way to convince (the club’s first president) Gene Webster to go into business with me,” it has become something much more.
“Jack has been very faithful and makes all the meetings,” Reel said. “I’ve been a member for five or six years, and Jack has always been a mentor for the group.”
The Optimists is a social club focused particularly on serving youth and providing youth activities. The group provides funds to various youth organizations in Cody, and also organizes an annual fishing derby on the first Saturday in June, Rogers said. The club also hosts various fundraisers throughout the year to fund its work.
For the past six years, Rogers has been president of the organization — a role he stepped down from on July 5. Rogers was recognized for his service to the club with two 45 records: the first is the song “Take it Easy” by Rogers’ favorite rock band The Eagles; the other is “Beep Beep,” a 1958 novelty song by The Playmates that Rogers frequently sang at the podium during Optimist Club meetings.
He recalls those lyrics just as easily as he does the Optimist Creed, and spontaneously started reciting them during the interview.
“While riding in my Cadillac/ What to my surprise/ A little Nash Rambler was following me/ About one third my size/ The guy must’ve wanted to pass me up/ As he kept on tooting his horn/ I’ll show him that a Cadillac is not a car to scorn/ Beep, beep, beep, beep/ His horn went beep, beep, beep.”
Rogers said he was proud of his years in the presidency, and even as he steps down from the leadership role, he will continue to be a fixture at the meetings. So, for now, club members can continue to count on him for some wisdom and maybe a song or two.
“There was a time when I was not an active member, but then I retired and suddenly became an active member again,” Rogers said. “I’ll definitely keep going as long as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.