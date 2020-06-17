Abigail Mae Granum was born June 11, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Krista and David Granum of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Michael and Nancy Granum, Lori Hileman and Richard Skillings.
Bridger Dominic Mann was born June 12, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Drisana Cooper and Jordan Mann of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Shelley Winn, Bob Mann, Chanti Cooper and Tracy Groh.
Giovanni Donavan Carter, was born 11:26 a.m. June 12 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Maritza Corro and Raymond Weignartner of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Paula Carter, Cesar Corro and Marisela Corro.
Payton Austen Tirrell was born 6:13 p.m. June 12, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Sandra and Brandon Tirrell of Powell.
She weighed 9 pounds 0 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.
Payton joins sibling Addilyn.
Grandparents are Steve and Stasia Tirrell, Cheryl and Trapp Heydenberk, Chuck and Gigi Riedel, and Chantal Poirier.
