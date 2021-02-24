Friday, February 26th
Cody
FFA Wreath Laying, 11 a.m., Buffalo Bill Statue at Coe Circle.
Saturday, February 27th
Cody
Indoor 3D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., The W Arena. For more information contact codywyarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Live music with Greg and Ann Pendley, 6-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Sunday, February 28th
Cody
Indoor 3D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., The W Arena. For more information contact codywyarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, February 29th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, February 30th
Cody
Reboot Combat Recovery, starts, CMA Church.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.