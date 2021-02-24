Friday, February 26th

Cody

FFA Wreath Laying, 11 a.m., Buffalo Bill Statue at Coe Circle.

Saturday, February 27th

Cody

Indoor 3D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., The W Arena. For more information contact codywyarcheryclub@gmail.com.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Live music with Greg and Ann Pendley, 6-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.

Sunday, February 28th

Cody

Indoor 3D Archery Shoot, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., The W Arena. For more information contact codywyarcheryclub@gmail.com.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, February 29th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, February 30th

Cody

Reboot Combat Recovery, starts, CMA Church.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

