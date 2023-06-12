Two staff members and one teacher are retiring from the Cody School District this year, each with more than 20 years of service.
Penny Boyles
CHS physical education
39 years
Why did you get into teaching?
I got into teaching because my mother was the principal’s secretary at Kelly Walsh High School for 30 years. I never planned on being a teacher until my dad suggested that I should be a teacher and my college cheer coach said, “You need to be a physical education teacher and a coach.” I said “OK” and that was that.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I started out at Cody Junior High in August 1984 and was there for a few years. I then moved to CHS to teach.
I have always been in the same gymnasium.
I have taught junior high P.E., high school P.E. (9-12) and dance. I also have travelled to Wapiti and Valley schools in the afternoons for many years to teach P.E., grades K-5.
I am certified in Physical Education (Grades K-12), Health (Grades 6-12) and Adaptive P.E. (Grades K-12).
I have coached many sports for 30 years which include cheerleading, gymnastics, cross country, track and field, swimming and diving (junior high and high school). I have been the prom advisor, Department Head and on the Wyoming State Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (WAHPHERD) Board.
I have also been an official for middle school and high school swimming and diving for many years.
What have you enjoyed the most during your career?
I would have to say that what I enjoyed the most about teaching
over the years is watching my students from every grade level progress to the next level of school and see them grow, change and graduate. I have had students that have children that have also graduated. I also love that many of them have become my very dear friends. You can’t invest in their lives without becoming good friends. I will cherish them forever.
What will you miss?
I know the first thing I will miss the most is my colleagues -- Matt McFadden, Shawn Allred and Scott Hellman – my “brothers.” They are amazing guys that I love dearly. They are the most wonderful men I know, and I have always loved the fact that they treat me as an equal, always look out for me and make me feel like a valuable part of the team. I am very, very sad that I will not be with them daily.
I will certainly miss everyone in the activities office, high school office, custodians, nurses, librarians, cafeteria staff, teachers and all my friends that I have at school. You never think about how much you will miss the people you work with everyday until you realize you won’t see them quite as often. They all inspire me!
And, of course, I will miss these amazing young people that have kept me young all these years. I love interacting with them ... they teach me so much every day! It is hard to imagine not having those connections and relationships.
What are your plans for retirement?
I want to be able to take care of myself. I want to take exercise classes, yoga or maybe a dance class ... all those things that I love but don’t have time to do. I want to hang out with my friends and, most importantly, see my daughter MacKenzie, her husband Bryce and my thee grand dogs anytime I want to.
Marie Cook
CMS Special Ed para
25 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
My husband was employed by the school district and I had volunteered several years in my children’s classes, so I was involved with the schools. I was asked to become a substitute teacher and later when an opening for a special ed para came up I decided to apply.
What positions have you held in the Cody School District?
I was a substitute teacher for six years and have been a special ed para at the middle school for 19 years.
What have you enjoyed the most during your career?
I love helping students learn how to learn. When they struggle to do an assignment and then all of a sudden they understand, that makes my whole day. I have been blessed to have an amazing group of teachers and administrators to work with.
What will you miss?
I will miss my interaction with the students that truly want to learn.
What are your plans for retirement?
My husband and I love to camp so we will be doing that. We are blessed to live near some of our children and grandchildren so we will be spending time with them. We also plan on visiting other family members. I’m looking forward to having more time to work with church responsibilities and to pursue my hobbies.
Yvonne Henry
HMA Administrative Assistant
22 years
How did you come to work for the Cody School District?
I had been a stay-at-home mom with four daughters for 18 years. I did volunteer work for Sunset Elementary School, which my daughters attended, and was the president of Sunset’s PTA. However, there came a day when I found myself going through a divorce and needed to find a paying job. Bob Boyer, Sunset’s principal at the time, suggested I apply for a para position in the school district based on what he saw me do as a volunteer. He wrote me a very nice letter of recommendation and I began my career in August of 2001 as a Special Ed Paraprofessional at Cody High School. I was trained to have specialties in autism spectrum disorders and behavioral/emotional disorders. I worked in that department for nine years.
An opening came up in the high school’s main office, and I thought it might be kind of fun to change things up for a while. Although I loved what I was doing, I was only working with a small group of students. I wanted a chance to get to interact with more of the student body. So I became CHS’s attendance secretary. This was definitely the most difficult and demanding of my three positions at CHS, but very rewarding. I became very familiar with most students, some parents and all staff. That position will keep you hopping all day.
After nine years in the attendance secretary’s seat, I became aware that Heart Mountain Academy was in need of an administrative assistant. I took several weeks to contemplate this move but came to the decision that it would almost be a perfect fit combining my nine years working with at-risk students and my other nine years working as a front office secretary. So I applied and [principal] Beth Blatt hired me.
I have been at HMA my final four years of my working career. This was exactly how it was supposed to be. Things have come full circle. I have been “school mom” to 40 incredible students and worked with the most amazing staff, and I leave here a much better person. “Give and you shall receive” they say. Well I gave and then received in multitudes. I leave here with a better understanding of life’s priorities, more compassion, more patience and a fuller heart.
What have you enjoyed the most and will miss the most?
The answer is the same – the students. If you take the time to actually get to know these students, they bring so much joy. I have seen hundreds of students come and go through the years. I won’t remember them all, sometimes I don’t remember my own name. But I know they brought me joy. I hope I have touched some of their lives in positive ways also.
My favorite quote is by Maya Angelou and states, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
I’ve tried to live my life consciously aware of that and hopefully students will remember me because I tried my best to make them feel happier, or feel confident, or make a bad day better, or held their hand through a difficult situation, or played cheerleader while they struggled to make it to a finish line. Whatever I did, my goal was to help.
What are your plans for retirement?
My retirement years will be spent surrounded by large numbers of my children and grandchildren. I have devoted 22 years to other people’s children, and it’s time to focus on my own. I look forward to attending dance recitals, ball games, birthday parties, etc.
My body is breaking down on me, and I want to attend as many events as I can while I still can. One thing is for sure -- I will be surrounded by love, and I will do my best to make everyone around me feel loved also.
