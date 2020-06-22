The Cody Heritage Museum opened last week with brand new objects on display this season.
While the objects are new to the museum, they’re as old as Cody itself. Lynn Houze, the curator and director of the Heritage Museum, said they received a few artifacts, including a directional sign from the Wild Ranch donated by Max Wild, old photography equipment and hurricane lamps. These were donated toward the end of last year’s season and will be on display for the first time this year.
Also new are two new shelves of historical info on families from Cody’s past, and an entirely new exhibit – a wall featuring information on and the art of Bob Meyers.
“We’re such a small museum, there isn’t that much room to expand upon,” Houze said. “We’ve very much looking forward to this year though, and we’re interested in finding out how the season turns out. We’re very anxious to share all of the new and old exhibits.”
Its small size is actually a benefit to the Heritage Museum this year. Due to the already limited capacity, the museum is able to be open during the restricted openings of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic without suffering from lower attendance numbers.
“We had hoped to open earlier, but had to postpone it for about a month,” said board president Marge Wilder. “Now it seems things are opening up, and our museum doesn’t have large crowds so it was easier for us to open.”
The Heritage Museum will be open through September, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays noon-4 p.m.
For more information call (307) 586-4272 or visit codyheritagemuseum.org.
