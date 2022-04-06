POWELL – The 2022 Northwest College Juried Student Photography Show is underway in the SinClair Gallery. The Gallery is located in the Orendorff Building.
Students’ works were judged by a professional photographer the day of the opening, with winners announced during the reception that night.
Winners were selected in four categories that represent career options studied at Northwest College: Professional Portrait, Editorial Media, Product Advertising and Digital Composite and Illustration. The winning selections will become part of the college’s permanent art collection.
Judging this year’s show was Gail Carver, a 2009 NWC graduate, Master Photographer and Certified Professional Photographer based in Worland.
Her studio specializes in large wall portraits, fine art prints, books and gift prints. Gail has been recognized by the PPA International Print Competition for her work, with several of her images featured around the world in various photography publications.
The exhibition will be on display through April 22, and there is no charge for admission. The SinClair Gallery is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
