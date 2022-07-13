Verizon-Cellular Plus in Cody will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on July 30 from 10 a.m.-noon.
“We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” president Adam Kimmet said. “We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.”
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized and stores are also accepting donations from their guests in order to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local, so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus is located at 1826 17th Street, across the street from Albertsons in Cody.
Cellular Plus is a Verizon authorized retailer, founded in 1998, and headquartered in Billings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.