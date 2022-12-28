Dec. 17 dawned with clear skies before a wreath-laying ceremony on about 700 veterans graves at both Cody’s Riverside Cemetery and the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.
At 8:30 a.m. cadets and senior members from the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol gathered at the Absaroka Senior Living facility to prepare for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, held nationwide in over 3,700 locations across the USA. The staff and residents at Absaroka were instrumental in helping the squadron obtain more than 600 wreaths to honor the veterans buried at Riverside Cemetery, more than tripling what was sponsored in 2021.
Help was enlisted from resident veterans and others to present ceremonial wreaths during the ceremony. Veterans Jim Kelly, Hal Francks, Cliff Bryan and Bob Bole helped lay wreaths honoring the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force. Absaroka residents Norma Schulz, Verla Kerschner and Ruth Pfaff presented additional wreaths honoring the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Prisoners of War/Missing in Action. Cadet Abigail LaFrentz presented the wreath for the Marine Corps.
Lt Col Mike Carlson, 2d Lt Zach Johnston and Lt Col BJ Carlson read the Wreaths Across America script which honors all service men and women, both living and deceased. The script talked of the freedoms in America and how service men and women have worked in the past and currently to protect those freedoms. A “thank you” to all in the United States armed forces also was given.
Following the ceremony, squadron members and community volunteers drove to the cemeteries to place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites. With more than 600 wreaths for Cody the group was able to honor about two-thirds of the veterans buried there. Close to 100 veterans were honored at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.
While the weather held up in Powell, it was cooler and breezier in Cody and volunteers worked through those conditions to find gravesites, many which were buried with snow, to finally lay all the wreaths in about three hours. The Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron would like to thank all the community volunteers that came to help squadron members place wreaths at both cemeteries.
In 2023, the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron hopes to increase the number of veterans who can be honored. The goal is over 1,300 wreaths between the two sponsored cemeteries. Community support is vital and individuals and/or companies can help by ordering wreaths online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/WY0005P
Between now and Jan. 17, Wreaths Across America will match each $15 wreath with an additional wreath. Specific graves can be requested on this site. Sponsors not able to purchase online can contact squadron commander, Lt Col BJ Carlson, at (307) 762-3536 or capcommander@gmail.com.
