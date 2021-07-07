The Winchesters, and the people who love the firearms and similar Western mementos, are back.
Friday-Sunday, people will have the chance to check out 333 tables filled with everything from vintage rifles for sale, to knickknacks, cowboy gear and Western memorabilia.
The vendor and display tables have been sold out for at least six weeks.
“It’s really looking to be a really promising year,” event organizer Vinny Martin said. “Tourism in this town is unbelievable right now.”
He said plenty of people from Wyoming and Montana have also called wanting to check out the show when it’s in town.
This year people will able to view up to 18 display tables of weapons and artifacts for the judging category, along with more than 300 trade tables.
In addition to the usual Winchester, Sharps and other Western firearms for sale, Martin said there are a few newcomers this year.
“I haven’t seen their stuff, but it sounds like a good addition to the show,” Martin said.
One is bringing American Indian artifacts and firearms. Others are bringing Western collectibles and cowboy gear.
Friday and Saturday people can visit 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Children younger than 12 and WACA members enter free, general admission is $8 and a three-day pass is $20.
Early entry passes are available for $35 to view the exhibits 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday.
Martin said after a surprisingly good show last year during the pandemic, he’s optimistic this year will be much better.
“We’re really hoping for a great turnout,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.