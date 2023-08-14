Julie
Vigeland
Working during summers was not a new thing for me. Babysitting, berry & bean picking, and working in my dad’s clinic. No matter the job, young kids worked. That was small town living 1950’s/60’s. But confronting a cotton candy making machine on a rainy evening? That wasn’t the norm.
While I didn’t like getting up at zero-dark-thirty for the berry or bean platoon pickups, at least I was with my classmates. Bean rashes, strawberry fights, and too many smooshed peanut- butter sandwiches. All part of the teen ritual.
Babysitting was on my own, yet there were always the stories to share with others who babysat.
But the truth is that I spent the bulk of my summers working in my dad’s pediatric clinic. I may have earned the most money there, but adventure was lacking. Working in Dad’s office, I was the only teenager. Doctors, nurses, aids, the bookkeeper and receptionist all treated me kindly, but it was lonesome.
So, two years during my tenure, I wormed my way into stopping work early so I could work at the Fair.
A right-of-passage for teens.
The second year I worked at the hamburger joint managed by one of the geometry teachers. It was fine but I wasn’t very adept at yelling “three burgers, fries, and hold the onions” back to the cook. And when my future husband picked me up for a date – I smelled like a burger.
But the first year!
It was the fun year as I worked in a cotton candy stand which was a great way to see everyone. The shifts were long which meant hot days followed by cool, sometimes cold, evenings. But I loved it.
Friends came by and, of course, were cajoled into buying cotton candy. I swirled away and smiled at the little kids who practically had their noses in the metallic tub and the parents who protested about getting their own, then did.
“How do you make it stick?”
“Can you make mine extra big?”
The grins.
The laughter.
The joy.
I was bringing all that to those who ordered the cotton candy. I’m sure I was a vision by the end of evening. Cotton candy hair, who cared? It was all smiles.
Until the day it rained.
It is an accepted reality that there is almost always, at least, one day of rain during the Fair. And it finally happened on my shift.
Many of the booths were already shuttered. But kids still wanted cotton candy rain or shine.
“No, you can’t leave. Your shift isn’t up yet. And don’t try sneaking off.” I was told by the boss who meandered by. “You signed up to work. So don’t leave until 10!”
It was downright chilly, but basically all was good.
Until it started to pour. It drenched me and everything inside the booth– including the machine!
The machine wasn’t grounded.
So, every time I swirled the stick to make the puff of cotton candy, I received a shock. Not just a little one. I felt it run down to my toes.
Shock after shock after shock.
Against firm orders I shut down the machine. I was an eager worker but I wasn’t crazy.
Apparently, the boss had gone home and, luckily, reports of my early shut down weren’t shared with him.
Not to be deterred from one of the best jobs ever ...I was back bright and early the next day. A sunny day. Ready to make smiles!
And the boss never knew.
Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
