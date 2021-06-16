Although researchers are still analyzing the data from a three-year study of the hydrothermal dynamics of Yellowstone Lake, one overarching conclusion became immediately evident – the impressive temperatures at the underwater vents.
With their output reaching 343 degrees Fahrenheit, “it’s incredibly hot,” said researcher Rob Sohn, Ph.D., “so the hottest thermal areas in Yellowstone are ones on the floor of the lake.”
Further, one type of vent has “a tendency to explode, which is a little concerning,” he added. “It represents a very significant geologic hazard for Yellowstone.”
Mary Bay, on the north shore, exemplifies such a potentially catastrophic event. When it blew 13,000 years ago, the force distributed materials over 30 square kilometers and created a crater measuring roughly 2.5 kilometers wide and 115 meters deep. However, Sohn noted, there’s no cause for alarm because such explosive systems have no schedule and there are many different processes going on under the lake floor at any given time.
Sohn participated in the collaborative study, dubbed HD-YLAKE, which combined two classes of experts, scientists knowledgeable about the Park and technicians adept in underwater research. Representing both federal and academic institutions, they gathered data from an underwater area near Stevenson Island from 2016 to 2018.
A senior scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth, Mass., Sohn discussed the study virtually on May 6 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
From earth’s core to lake floor
While scientists have focused on other features of Yellowstone for many decades, work on the lake’s geothermal systems dates back only 20 years, Sohn said.
“This is one of the most incredible places on earth,” he said about the Park, citing more than 10,000 thermal features and more than 250 vents in the lake. “More than half of the world’s thermal features are in Yellowstone.”
Hot magma in the Earth provides the heat that sends liquids into the thermal features, Sohn explained, with some fluids percolating up three miles through the Earth’s crust. They create travertine terraces, mud pots, geysers, fumaroles, exploding craters and underwater vents. The last volcanic eruption, which occurred 640,000 years ago, left a caldera, or depression, when it collapsed.
“It’s huge,” Sohn said. The caldera’s rim is contained with the Park, and part of the lake falls within its perimeter.
At vents in the bottom of the lake on its north and west sides, inside the caldera, the atmospheric pressure is 11, compared to 1 at sea-level, he explained. The pressure results in increased density that means water boils at 170 degrees Celsius, compared to 100 on the surface.
When hydrothermal fluids rise from the vents, they must cool down, so they release steam to lower the boiling temperature and maintain a thermodynamic equilibrium, Sohn said.
Since the lake formed 13,000 years ago when the glaciers receded, “we know of at least 16 hydrothermal explosions in the lake,” he said. “These would be a real problem if they happened now.”
The one that created Mary Bay was the largest hydrothermal explosion in the world, spewing rocks and fragments over 30 square kilometers, Sohn said. The last, similar explosion, nearby Elliot Crater, blew 8,000 years ago.
They occurred when the underground water became so hot that it flashed into steam. When steam expands, it requires 1,600 times more volume than water, he explained. Although scientists aren’t sure what triggers the sudden depressurization that causes such explosions, they have formed two theories: the breach of a glacial dam or a large earthquake that creates a tsunami in the lake, Sohn said.
If the Earth shakes and the lake roils, “that’s something we should be mindful of,” he cautioned. Still, he added, the typical discharge from underwater vents sends a big bubble to the lake’s surface. “You’re okay unless you’re in a fishing boat right above it.”
‘Annie’ and ‘Yogi’
The HD-YLAKE research required some technology designed for the high-altitude lake that met Park criteria. One result was a boat named Annie, a small vessel tailor-made to do the most science possible.
Annie’s crew launched Yogi, a robotic, remotely operated vehicle tethered to the vessel, with a manipulative arm and bank of video cameras for navigation – “truly cutting-edge technology that made what we did possible,” Sohn said. They also launched a fully autonomous underwater vehicle, the same kind that found the Air France 447 wreckage in 2009.
On the other end of the spectrum was the craft, basically two skiffs lashed together, with a derrick used to send boring pipes into the lake floor – “stone age tools” in Sohn’s words.
“There was a real spectrum of technology used on this project,” he said.
The data collection focused on the “Deep Hole” thermal field that’s two kilometers east-southeast of Stevenson Island and measures 300 by 200 meters. Therein lies an intense cluster of hot fluids coming out of the lake floor, Sohn said. They installed a monitor inside one vent to measure temperatures over a year and also took core samples.
One discovery revealed some kind of cap, possibly a clay layer, about 15 meters below the lake floor that traps a large steam reservoir. The cap permits the release of steam and prevents lake water from entering the reservoir. “We know it’s there, but we’re not sure how it can be there,” he admitted.
Sohn ended his talk with a “scientific factoid.” Hydrothermal fluids contain very high levels of arsenic, which can be toxic.
“You’re okay to order trout at Lake Hotel one night,” he advised, “but don’t eat trout from Yellowstone Lake for dinner every night for a year.”
