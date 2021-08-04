After a longer-than-expected hiatus due to COVID-19, the Cody Air Fair returns Saturday with free plane rides for children, events and a barbecue for lunch.
“We were supposed to have one last year,” Choice Aviation operations manager Brianna Claudson said. “It’s not as big as in the past, just a way to dip our toes back into it after COVID.”
The event starts at 8 a.m. with an $8 breakfast made by Pilot EAA Chapter 713.
Until 1 p.m., youths ages 8-17 will be able to take free, roughly 10 minute rides in single engine Cessnas. Pilots can try their hand at the Iron Pilot Competition, where one flies and the other drops a sack of flour on a target.
Children will also get the chance to look for colored ping pong balls dropped from a plane.
Airport operations fire trucks will also be on hand for a game of keg hockey.
At noon Choice Aviation will host a free barbecue lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.