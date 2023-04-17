Somewhere in the midst of all the giant peaches, talking insects and rampaging rhinos, Roald Dahl’s children’s book “James and the Giant Peach” is a story about family.
The book is not about a traditional family, mind you — James’ Aunts Spiker and Sponge are really quite terrible — but a found family comprising quirky misfit insects and an orphaned little boy.
That theme of unlikely community resonates deeply with Cody High School’s theater troupe, who will be bringing James’ story to life in the form of a musical play this weekend.
They say their fellow actors have become a sort of found family as well.
“I’ve been involved in theater every single year of high school, but I go to Heart Mountain Academy, because I struggled at the high school and had a lot of social anxiety,” said senior Sara Murray, who plays James.
“But I found my community by becoming more involved in the drama club. These guys help me with whatever I need, and I give that help back to them.”
Junior Nicole McVey, who plays Centipede, agreed that the relationships she’s built in theater have been strong and long-lasting.
“During my sophomore year, I went to online school, and that kind of messed with my social life a lot,” McVey said. “The theater has been a place for me to rebuild those relationships. It’s a safe place for me.”
Murray said the theater troupe supports each other through thick and thin, which is good, because “James” presented some unique challenges for the young actors.
“This musical is particularly hard, because there are so many props and so many pieces where we need the ensemble, which can be tricky to work with,” Murray said. “One of the biggest struggles for me is that this is the biggest role I ever had, and I never really get to leave the stage. I can’t leave to get water or use the bathroom. I’m up there the whole time.”
Junior Jillian Eakins is making her stage debut in the play as a member of the ensemble, which had its own challenges.
“The ensemble has a lot of different roles, which can be a challenge,” Eakins said. “You kind of have to create your own little character — whether it’s a shark or a flower or a snobby rich girl — and each one has a unique stage presence you have to keep track of.”
The troupe has been rehearsing the play since January and are excited to show off the final product, said senior Gordon Bender, who serves as the play’s narrator.
“It’s a really exciting play,” Bender said. “There’s all kinds of crazy fun, and the music is phenomenal. We really hope people come and enjoy it.”
“James and the Giant Peach” will be performed at Wynona Thompson Auditorium on April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.
While the play is free to attend, donations are strongly encouraged.
Donations will allow eight CHS theater students to perform at the International Thespian Festival this June in Bloomington, Ind., Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.