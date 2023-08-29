It was three years after a Scottish adventurer had started visiting the fur trappers’ rendezvous in the shadow of the Wind River Mountains that he decided to hire an artist to portray the annual event.
Serendipitously, on his way to the 1837 gathering, William Drummond Stewart of Perth happened to be in New Orleans where Alfred Jacob Miller of Baltimore had set up a studio three years earlier. Stewart had been thinking about creating a record of the rendezvous, concerned that few opportunities might remain, exhibit organizer Karen Brooks McWhorter said.
“And it was the opportunity of a lifetime for Miller, who subsequently spent two years in Scotland – an American artist painting for a Scottish patron,” she added.
The transatlantic patronage resulted in a body of work – oil paintings and watercolors – that became the only pictorial record of the rendezvous. That theme dominated most of Miller’s subsequent output, and even led to commissions painted for Stewart at and for Murthly Castle, his Scotland home.
More than 50 works by Miller (1810-1874), including 23 once displayed in the castle, comprise a current exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, “Alfred Jacob Miller: Revisiting the Rendezvous — in Scotland and Today.” Following Stewart’s death in 1871, the Millers in Murthly were auctioned off by the heir, an adopted nephew.
“Amazingly, many ended up in collections around Wyoming, returning to the region that inspired their creation,” said McWhorter, the Center’s Collier-Read director of curatorial, education, and museum services. All the art in the exhibit comes from Wyoming collections and collectors.
“For the first time ever, a significant group of these works are reunited and reconsidered,” she noted. Complementing the art are 40 artifacts from the Rocky Mountain fur trade era from the Center’s museums plus two recreated scenes, one of Stewart’s blue-and-white-striped camp tent and the other of a corner in a castle room.
“They really enliven the show,” McWhorter said of the tent, castle room and associated objects.
Before venturing west, Miller had spent two years studying in Europe – France, England, Italy and Switzerland. McWhorter described his style as “narrative, but influenced by French romanticism.
His artwork was not a visual record – it’s more fiction than fact – but he was the only artist to depict the fur trade in its time.
“Alfred Jacob Miller and the transatlantic connection resulted in art that became a lens through which to view a particular time period.”
She described Stewart as an “aristocratic adventurer, a number two son who paid his way to go with the fur company caravans.” He’d fulfilled his military obligations and afterward aimed to build a reputation as an international sportsman as well as “escape societal expectations.” On his Western treks, the nobleman participated in the tasks of travel.
“He wanted to engage in the dirty work of it,” McWhorter said. “Even Miller helped, balancing camp duties and painting.”
The caravan’s destination was the rendezvous, which she described as “a real moment of cultural confluence” of Native people, suppliers and trappers who engaged in “revelry and trade.”
“Stewart was interested in theater,” she added, carpeting the inside of his tent with a Persian rug. “He hosted parties in his tent,” serving tins of fine food and the best Scottish whiskey.
In another theatrical gesture, Stewart even brought a full suit of English armor as a present for mountain man Jim Bridger, McWhorter said.
The rendezvous lasted from the 1820s to the late 1830s, “an intriguing chapter that enamored Stewart,” McWhorter said.
Back at Murthly, Stewart created “an ersatz West, surrounding himself with Western objects,” she said. He brought plants from the West and transplanted bison and bears to his estate.
The exhibition examines the relationship between Miller and Stewart, expanding upon earlier, seminal research, to provide fresh perspectives on the works the artist painted for Murthly, and offers a unique opportunity to view many of these special paintings together, she said. The exhibition also offers new angles on Miller’s work; clothing and adornment as expressions of Indigenous identities across time; and historical and ideological connections between the American West and Scotland.
Lenders to the exhibit include two private collectors, the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, and the American Heritage Center (AHC) at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. The AHC lent eight paintings from its Graff family collections. These loans are supplemented by 21 paintings and one chromolithograph from the Center’s 33 works by Miller.
“They’re a real strength of our collections,” McWhorter said.
Revisiting the Rendezvous will remain on view through Oct. 22, and then travel to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis in 2024.
