Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Colby Warner, $135; Merle Kern III, $105; John-David Henderson, $100; Dennis Heiney Jr., $130; Kurt Hopkin, $120; Harry Mulholland, $175; Zachery Burbank, $120; Chad Ball, $204; Lynnsey Peters, $75; Sandra Newsome, $150; Randel Hooper, $88; Casey Nolan, $100; John Gordnier, $180; Carl Sauerwein, $90; Travis Frey, $84.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Daniel Kost, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcohol container, failure to drive in a single lane, jail 120 days, 110 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $905; Aaron Driesel, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $205; Jessica Hagan, driving with invalid license, jail 60 days, 56 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $355; Hagan, no auto insurance, $1,000; Christopher Rutledge, failure to display license plate, $75; Ashley Norrell, no proof of insurance, $555; Andrew Crawford, no seat belt, $25; Aaron Brown, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $405; Sebastian Labra, no seat belt, $25; Randall Watts, no seat belt, $25; Samantha Spiegelberg, no seat belt – passenger under 12 years old, $10; Dawn Carter, driving with invalid license, jail 20 days, 19 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $355.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tara Miller, Greybull, $150; Alexander Larkin, Red Lodge, $90; Gregory Bates, Heber City, Utah, $135; Youngwoo Choi, Warren, Mich., $155; Richard Dahm, Mead, Wash., $88; Charles Whitlock, Williston, N.D., $115; Dale Culbertson, Wamego, Kan., $105; Debra Welch, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, $15; Jack Greer, Gillette, $115; Amos Kaffenbarger, Lombard, Ill., $15; Andy Bleggi, Southern Pines, N.C., $90; Cheryl Shea, Fort McDowell, Ariz., $150; Ronald Hagemann, Georgetown, Texas, $90; Joseph Basche, Oregon, Wis., $110; Christian Huber, Colorado Springs, Colo., $145; Abdul Azam, Des Plaines, Ill., $15; Kelly Holman, Thermopolis, $86; Nathan Tanner, Billings, $115; William Metzger, Maple Valley, Wash., $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Marcos Aguilar, Vadito, N.M., breach of peace, $505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.