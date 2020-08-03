The Park County Republican Women recently awarded four scholarships to 2020 graduate girls from Park County high schools.
In light of all of the cancellations, including award ceremonies and the Barb Poley Leadership Tea at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, the PCRW ladies were able to get the certificates and scholarships to the chosen girls.
“These girls had exemplary applications with detailed views of family, moral issues, and patriotism for our American way of life,” the group said. “They also included the importance as well as their interest in being involved at their colleges and communities in future years.
“We are so proud of them and feel very fortunate to have these outstanding young women representing our towns in Park County, Cody, Powell and Meeteetse. Congratulations and our best wishes for their future and the new adventures they will be experiencing.”
The Park County Republican Women’s Scholarship committee included Jessalynne Crum, Jacque Stouffer, Mona Horman, Patra Lindenthal, Sarah Crum, Fran Swope and president Barb Poley.
