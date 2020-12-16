Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kendra Hernandez, 35, domestic battery to cause injury, Dec. 9
Lee Davis, 19, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Dec. 13
Disturbance
Gunshots reported in the area, Little Rock Road, Clark, Dec. 11.
Vehicle drove past house and took a dirt road to the south, now shooting guns, Road 9, Powell, Dec. 12.
Traffic
Car vs. deer, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Dec. 6.
Driver cited for no license and no insurance, Lane 8, Powell, Dec. 6.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Dec. 8.
Driver for speeding and no license, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Dec. 8.
SAR assist with slide-off, WYO 212, Cody, Dec. 8.
Driver cited for expired registration, US 14A, Cody, Dec. 11.
Driver cited for expired registration, Gerrans Avenue and 8th Street, Cody, Dec. 12.
Vehicle flipped into ditch, Road 11 and Lane 8, Powell, Dec. 12.
Other
57-year-old woman found dead, Lane 14, Powell, Dec. 6.
Construction items stolen, Lane 6 and Road 10, Powell, Dec. 7.
Lost bull and mastiff mix with a camo collar and tags, US 14A and WYO 114, Powell, Dec. 7.
A 45-year-old man found dead, Lane 10, Powell, Dec. 7.
Seven horses on property, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, Dec. 10.
Lost black-and-white heeler/boder collie, Lane 9, Powell, Dec. 10.
Weapons reported stolen, Road 11 1/2, Powell, Dec. 11.
A 72-year-old man found dead, Wall Street, Cody, Dec. 11.
Stop sign possibly hit by slide off and laying on side of road, WYO 295 and Lane 13, Powell, Dec. 11.
Neighboor’s dog is chasing horses, North Ridge Drive, Cody, Dec. 12.
Two dogs, Great Pyrenees and possible mastiff, running around area, Lane 4, Powell, Dec. 12.
Two horses that were on the highway put into a pasture, Lane 9, Powell, Dec. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ashleigh Bachand, 19, warrant, Dec. 9
Stephanie Lee, 32, interference with a peace officer, careless driving, probation violation, Dec. 10
Michael Knapp, 42, public intoxication, Dec. 13
Jordan Martoglio, 29, domestic battery, Dec. 13
Brad Corbin, 38, warrant and theft, shoplifting more than $1,000, Dec. 14
Disturbance
Loud music reported, warning issued, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 13.
Traffic
Person hit a parked car, no injury, Beck Avenue, Dec. 7.
Driver cited for speeding, Wyoming Avenue and 16th Street, Dec. 7.
Driver cited for running school bus stop sign, warned for insurance and no signal, 16th Street and Salsbury Avenue, Dec. 7.
Driver cited for speeding in a school zone, Wyoming Avenue and 16th Street, Dec. 8.
Car backed into another near the tennis courts, Cougar Avenue, Dec. 8.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for red light violation, Bleistein Avenue and 16th Street, Dec. 8.
Something hit and damaged dumpster in alleyway, 13th Street and Beck Avenue, Dec. 9.
Silver Jeep Compass vs. older red sedan, South Fork Avenue, Dec. 9.
Person hit another car this morning, no other reports, Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, Dec. 10.
Request to speak with an officer about older couple who drove car into lobby of hospital, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 10.
Delayed hit-and-run report, Beck Avenue, Dec. 10.
Fender bender at Maverik North, no injury, no blockage, Big Horn Avenue, Dec. 10.
Fender bender at Albertsons, no injury, no blockage, 17th Street, Dec. 10.
Possible hit-and-run reported, bumper in the street, Rumsey Avenue and 15th Street, Dec. 11.
Crash at Albertons Liquor Store, no injuries, no blockage, 17th Street, Dec. 11.
Small silver car doing donuts in parking lot of Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 11.
Vehicles “spinning cookies,” Heart Mountain Street, Dec. 12.
Driver cited for going 46 in a 30 zone, Sheridan Avenue, Dec. 12.
Person backed into mother’s car, Wyoming Avenue, Dec. 12.
Crash near Wynona Thompson Auditorium, no injury, no blockage, 10th Street, Dec. 13.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for no proof of insurance, Cody Avenue and 8th Street, Dec. 13.
Other
Co-worker assaulted at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 7.
Dead deer in the yard, 29th Street, Dec. 8.
Bad check being passed at Ace Hardware, 17th Street, Dec. 8.
Social Security check stolen, Cottonwood Avenue, Dec. 8.
Shoplifter reported at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 8.
Porch package purported pilfered, Bleistein Avenue, Dec. 9.
Deer stuck in the fence, Central Avenue, Dec. 10.
Grease spill behind WYOld West Taproom, 13th Street, Dec. 10.
Man came out and beat his dog, Pearson Avenue, Dec. 10.
Gun found while cleaning trailer, report unfounded, Rocky Road, Dec. 12.
Request to speak with an officer about a chicken foot placed on doorstep at Lockhart Inn, Yellowstone Avenue, Dec. 13.
