POWELL – After the overwhelming response to last year’s event, the Northwest College Foundation will host NWC Giving Day again Thursday, March 31.
During last year’s 24-hour giving blitz, 464 individuals donated $107,435 in support of scholarships, career and technical education development, the student center, athletics and instructional technology, plus other campus support.
The event, which aimed to raise critical funding and ensure the sustainability of NWC, marked the start of a new annual tradition on campus.
In support of the College’s 75th anniversary, the Foundation aims to secure 750 gifts on this year’s Giving Day. Every 75 donors will unlock a challenge gift.
This year’s main areas of giving include the student center, academic scholarships and athletic scholarships.
There will also be opportunities for departments across campus to participate in challenges and for students to win prizes.
Donors can make a gift by mailing a check to the NWC Foundation, giving online at nwcollegefoundation.org/givingday or by texting “TRAPPERSGIVE” to 53555.
Those who choose to give online will once again have the option of sharing positive messages and stories about their own experiences at NWC.
The Northwest College Foundation secures and manages private gifts for NWC, supporting student opportunity and enhancing the college’s educational offerings. Through the Alumni Association, the office also facilitates connections with NWC’s 24,000 plus alumni around the world. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with assets exceeding $50 million. To learn more, visit nwcollegefoundation.org.
For more information about NWC Giving Day, contact Alumni and Development Coordinator Michaela Jones at (307) 754-6034 or Michaela.Jones@nwc.edu.
