Usually at graduations seniors are reminded to chase their dreams, that the future is brimming with potential and that they can create any life they desire.
However, during this year’s Wyoming Connections Academy graduation at Riley Arena on June 3, principal Shannon Siebert took a different approach, emphasizing attitude and choices.
“I truly believe in the power of attitude in our everyday lives, in our personal growth, in our expectation of ourselves, others and the world,” Siebert said. “Having a great life is truly a choice we make.”
For many of the 55 seniors who graduated, a choice they made early on was deciding to forgo the “traditional” school experience, attending Wyoming Connections Academy instead.
It was a decision Powell graduate Vanessa Richardson made with ease.
“I was bullied in high school, and we ended up doing virtual school at the end of my freshman year because of Covid,” Richardson said. “I really liked it and did really well.”
She began attending the academy as a sophomore.
“I have really enjoyed my time. The teachers are amazing and super helpful,” Richardson said. “I could do my schoolwork at my own pace, and the teachers were always there to help me when I needed them.”
After officially graduating June 3, Richardson said it was an “amazing feeling,” adding that the ceremony was “set up nicely.”
“I got to meet my teachers ... [and] it was just an overall amazing day,” she said.
Siebert wished graduates the best of luck in their futures.
“[I] know you will do great things,” she said. “Each of you has your own story, and while you are closing one chapter, you are opening many more to come.”
Siebert also gave the graduates a piece of advice: “I have seen first-hand the impact of positivity, choosing to focus on what we can control, being determined to make the most of what we have, setting goals and being thankful for what we have in life,” she said.
Richardson plans to go to Northwest College to complete an associates degree in criminal justice. She will then attend a police academy to become a police officer.
According to a Wyoming Connections Academy press release, 38% of this year’s graduating class plan to attend college while 13% plan to enter the workforce and 9% plan to receive vocational training.
The remaining graduates will serve in the military or take a gap year, the release said.
“This year’s class of 2023 is fully equipped with the skills and knowledge to make valuable contributions to their communities,” Siebert said. “And I am confident they will continue to strive for excellence.”
Richardson said she feels ready for the future, in part because of the academy.
“Wyoming Connections Academy has had amazing classes to prepare me,” she said. “Such as classes about criminal justice and my consumer math class that taught me about finances and other things that I will need to know.”
Richardson said she recommends the academy to other students.
“I would 100% recommend that any student interested in online learning or trying something new go to Wyoming Connections Academy,” she said.
The academy offers a tuition-free, online program for kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We appreciate that this program of choice has worked for so many students over the years,” Siebert said. “As the years progress, we are starting to see more and more students that love this way of learning.”
For more information on Wyoming Connections Academy, visit WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com.
