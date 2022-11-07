When members of the Cody Bronc Band found out they would be performing Star Wars 2022 for this year’s State Marching Band Festival, senior Mel Hopkin was beyond ecstatic.
“I don’t think it’s too far to say I’m probably the biggest Star Wars nerd in this school and I may or may not have had a little bit of influence on doing the Star Wars show even before I was selected as drum major,” he said. “So I absolutely loved it with everything in my body, to say the least.”
The rest of the band quickly agreed and nearly two months of hard work, Cody earned an Excellent Rating, the second highest possible, during the state event Oct. 15 in Casper.
“I’m very proud of this group as they continue to improve year after year,” director Wade French said. “We have incredible student leaders and seniors this year. We marched 20 seniors, which is the most seniors we’ve had in the Cody band since I arrived in 2009. Their music was very difficult and they did great.”
The group also earned a Caption Award for marching. Caption Awards are given to the bands that presented an outstanding performance in a specific category. Essentially, each judge can select bands that were the most outstanding for the category which they were judging. It was the first time Cody has ever been recognized for marching.
“It’s a huge deal,” French said. “These kids stepped up so much this year. I’m very proud of what they did.”
Work on the show began before school started. The group spent a week in band camp learning the steps for this year’s performance.
“We had to practice in like 105 degree weather,” said sophomore Lucas Goodeill, who plays the trumpet. “A few people almost passed out but no one did.”
With the help of Cody Middle School Music teacher Drew Brown, the band made changes to its marching technique.
“It was interesting for a lot of the older people who had been used to doing it a different way,” said junior Karina Schoessler, who plays the piccolo. “Last year when we were standing still, we had our feet together, but this year we focused on having our heels together and our toes pointing out.”
Once school began, the band practiced Tuesday evenings on the football field and worked on perfecting songs during class time.
“I really didn’t think we would put that much work into it, but I’m glad that we did,” said freshman Ingrid Anderson, who plays the alto sax.
Music for the performance consisted of “The Force Awakens,” “The Mandalorian,” “Imperial March” and “Rise of the Skywalker.”
“I liked our last song ‘Rise of Skywalker’ because the music was really nice and I feel like we just had a really nice drill and ending,” Anderson said.
Goodeill said he preferred “Imperial March” because of its “big trumpet sound,” while Hopkin enjoyed “Rise of the Skywalker.”
“As far as an opener, we definitely killed it with that,” he said.
Twenty-two bands participated in the festival, but unlike past years they weren’t able to do a run through in the new environment before performing.
“This year they took that element out so no one got a practice,” Schoessler said. “It’s spaced differently than a normal football field so we had to be able to space ourselves differently. I feel like it went well for the circumstances that we were given.”
When the final notes died out after the performance, the band felt a sense of relief and pride in what it had done.
“I think out of the last four years that was our best performance from the Cody High School band,” Hopkin said. “Almost every detail had been refined. They were doing an incredible job just knowing their cues and making sure to listen to each other.”
He added this was one of his favorite marching band seasons because of how well the group got along and their hard work.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Hopkin said. “I really can’t put into words how proud I am of what they’ve accomplished and the support we’ve received from parents and other sports activities.”
Schoessler agreed it was an amazing experience.
“The season was awesome and I’m sad it’s over,” she said.
