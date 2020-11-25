Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Rebecca Edwards, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Paul Shotts, interstate registration operation, $90.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Matthew Joda, Pewaukee, Wis., $125; Jose Medina, Weslaco, Texas, $145; Jeffrey Fastz, Conroe, Texas, $25; Matthew Gwynn, Cape Coral, Fla., $115; Lars Rydstrom, Boca Raton, Fla., $160; Shelly Pew, Jackson, $105; Hannah Kiser, Powell, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Colin Thorstenson, Cave Creek, Ariz., DUI, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Wesley Hammond, Powell, seat belt, $25; Jenni Chivers, Vernal, Utah, hunt game during closed season, Mark Chivers, Vernal, Utah, hunt game during closed season, $820; Kyle Brown, Powell, child restraint, $70; Cristopher Gemmett, Powell, hunt in wrong area, $250.
