PEAKS to Conga, an annual bicycle ride fundraiser from Cody to Shell that raises money to support area cancer patients, is set to start on Saturday at 7 a.m.
“That money stays locally to help our friends, family and neighbors in the Big Horn Basin cover nonmedical costs for cancer treatment,” the organization’s website stated. Such costs include gas and groceries.
People Everywhere Are Kind & Sharing (PEAKS) to Conga started in 2011 when a group of motorcyclists, who were dressed in pink and rode pink motorcycles, arrived in Shell to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
The following year, Laurie Stoelk and her husband, Todd, who met the original motorcyclists in Shell, decided they wanted to continue fundraising.
“We wanted to do something to help out with the fundraising but none of us rode motorcycles,” Laurie said. “But we’re cyclists so we rounded up friends from Cody and Shell, and we rode our bikes from Cody to Shell.”
The event continued to expand and is now in its 11th year. It has raised over $200,000 so far.
The bike ride will start at Cody Coffee Roasters at 3001 Duggleby Drive and will end 66 miles away.
“The ride is for all ages, sizes and shapes,” according to the organization’s website.
“It’s a fun, very social, easy ride,” Stoelk added. “The people who ride in the event, many of them are riding because a member of their family has been affected [by cancer] and some people are riding because they just like to ride.”
The bike ride is “fully supported,” which means riders won’t be alone while riding.
“The fully supported ride includes everything you need except for your bicycle and helmet,” Stoelk said. “We’ll supply food, water [and] support that can change your tires if you need it.”
Support vehicles will be available along the route. There will also be tribute signs, which are made in honor of those who have passed away from cancer or who are cancer survivors.
“There’s a constant reminder on the road about why we’re here,” Stoelk said.
Riders don’t have to ride the entire 66 miles. They can choose to ride some or all of the route, but helmets are mandatory.
“Some people are intimidated by the 66 miles, but we want to make sure that everybody gets to the finish line,” Stoelk said.
They recommend riders bring spare tubes, water bottles and sunscreen.
Once the ride has concluded, a “Shellebration” will follow in downtown Shell. There will be food trucks, free yoga in the park, vendors, live outdoor music, a specialty raffle drawing, a silent auction in the Shell Community Hall and massages available for $1 per minute.
At 4 p.m., there will be an outdoor concert by Rattlesnake Ridge, a band based out of Worland.
Stoelk said there will also be face painting and a petting zoo at the celebration.
Admission is free for the event, but Stoelk said the organization hopes attendees will make a donation, buy a raffle ticket or purchase an item from the silent auction.
For those wanting to ride, it is a $100 admission fee, Stoelk said.
The organization’s goal this year is to raise as much money as possible.
“The more the better,” Stoelk said. “Cancer has not gone away ... and I don’t know anyone who has not been affected by cancer.”
To register or for more information, visit the organization’s website, peakstoconga.org/.
