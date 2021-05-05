Dale Hinze and Judy (Raether) Hinze of Cody celebrate their 55 years of marriage May 7. The Hinze’s moved to Cody in 1978 from Janesville, Wis., but were born and raised in Watertown. Judy is retired, but Dale continues to work for Brad Hall & Associates. The couple has four children and 10 grandchildren, including Bryan (Bobbie) Hinze and grandchild Blake of Cody; Brandon (Nikki) Hinze of Casper; Brad (Juli) and grandchild Emily of Cody; grandchild Alli (Quinn) Rivera of Boise; Beth (Todd) Jepson and grandchildren Garrett and Jace of Las Vegas; and Ben (Lily) Hinze and grandchildren Nova, Ram, Skye and Summer of Wasilla, Ak. They are also anxiously awaiting their first great granchild in July.
Children are Bryan, Brad, Beth and Ben.
(Bobbie) Blake of Cody, Brandon and Nikki Hinze of Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.