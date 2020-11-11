Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Charles Beaudrie, $103; Eleanor Wenig, $105; Kortny Feller, $105; Kelman Aiken, $125; Katie Edgerton, $175; Damian Haberstroh, $120; Justin Phillips, $103; Theresa Wollschlager, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kyle Fenton, no child safety restraint, $80; Jason Bales, invalid driver’s license, $150; Amy Creech, possessing or using nicotine under 21 years old, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $495; Allan Kersting, leaving the scene of the accident and careless driving, $250; Katie Edgerton, no child safety restraint, $80; Kenneth Norgaard, reckless endangering and unlawful contact, jail 180 days, 157 suspended, 1 year supervised probation, $620.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Levi Wells, Monrovia, Ind., $103; Leland Mayers, Salt Lake City, $101; Sarah Johnson, Elbert, Colo., $185; Maciej Drobek, Elgin, Ill., $105; Ullises Parraplascencia, Waterford, Calif., $210; Amy Albert, Crystal, Minn., $101; Phillip Cardan, Columbia Falls, Mont., $103; Daniel Marino, El Paso, Texas, $111; Daniel Phipps, Sandy, Ore., $103; James Keilholtz, Fairfield, Pa., $155; Ashlie Phares, Billings, $135; Sherron Bond, Gulfport, Miss., $115; Gary Bradshaw, Hatboro, Pa., $130; Jeremy Calcador, Parker, Colo., $25; Nikolis Frazer, Thermopolis, $170; Jasen Jensen, Cheyenne, $160; Theodore Loo, Bozeman, Mont., $105; Michael Park, Evanston, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Danner Davidson, Burlington, invalid docs, $140; Danner Davidson, Burlington, driving with a suspended license, $440; Jonathan Andrew, Cottage Grove, Minn., illegal turn signals, $90; Corey Heit, Fergus Falls, Minn., hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison in wrong area, $250; Ivan Tsvilik, North Hollywood, Calif., following too closely, $90; John Loving, Snyder, Texas, using another’s credit card for under $1,000, jail 60 days, 40 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Tyson Frank, Riverton, oversized vehicle sign and warning lights required, $120; Jonathan Goodfellow, Malcomb, Ill., fishing without a license, $250.
