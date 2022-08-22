image

The Farm Bureau tour included (from left) Park County FB President Brian Asher, Wyoming FB President Todd Fornstrom, American FB President Zippy Duvall, board member Corey Forman, secretary/treasurer Abby Shuler and county vice president Josh Christofferson.

 Courtesy Photo

Park County Farm Bureau hosted the organization’s national and state presidents recently, touring area farms and farmers along the way. 

