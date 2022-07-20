In the last few days, Cody has been named one of the top 10 small towns with the best art scene by USA Today and one of the nine best small towns for art-lovers by Travel + Leisure Magazine.
Cody was the only town in the U.S. to be included on both lists. No other towns in the Yellowstone region states – Wyoming, Montana and Idaho – were included.
With its wide range of art experiences that can be found in virtually every corner of the destination, Ryan Hauck executive director of Cody Yellowstone, the marketing arm for the region, is not surprised.
“From the sculptures on the street corners to the precious pieces found in the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and By Western Hands Museum & Gallery, Cody’s art scene is a significant part of the overall destination experience,” Hauck said. “We are abundantly proud to be included in these prestigious lists. Wherever you happen to be in town, world-class art is just a few steps away.”
Cody’s art and culture offerings have expanded over the years. One of the newest art facilities in town is By Western Hands Museum & Gallery, a non-profit artisan guild that showcases Western design and functional art and includes galleries and workshop space.
The Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is considered one of the best Western art museums in the country, with works by famous artists such as Charlie Russell, Frederic Remington, Thomas Moran, Albert Bierstadt and many others.
The Cody Country Art League, which the Travel + Leisure story cited as “packing an artistic punch,” is also a favorite stop, with pottery, photography, mosaics, jewelry and other artwork crafted by more than 200 artists.
The biggest art event of the year is the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, a celebration of fine art interpreting the land, people and wildlife of the American West. Staged every September, the multi-day event includes an auction, a Quick Draw event and much more.
Cody is also home to numerous art galleries showcasing paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other original pieces created by local and regional artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.