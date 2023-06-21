The Cody Center for the Performing Arts competition season has come to a close with several dancers receiving awards and scholarships for their efforts and talent.
CCPA Company dancers participated in four competitions and conventions in 2023 including the 24/7 Dance Convention as well as the Fly, Axis and Thunderstruck Dance Competitions. All four events tour nationally with stops in Billings, Mont.
“I am so proud of our Company team this year,” said Cody Center for the Performing Arts Director, Angie McKenzie. “There were hundreds of dancers and routines from studios around the region, and because of the strong work ethic and talent of our students, many received high honors, national scholarships and awards.” The CCPA Company team has been working since summer — learning choreography, refining their technique and rehearsing their dances. The team participated in group dances in Modern, Tap, Jazz and Musical Theatre. Several Company members also competed with solos and duets.
During the 2022-2023 competition year, there were 27 dancers in the CCPA Company. These dancers were selected through an audition process and served as role models at CCPA. They also attended conventions and competitions throughout the year and performed in CCPA’s annual Christmas Show, “Taking Care of Christmas.”
The following CCPA students received awards this season:
24/7 Dance Convention:
• Hailey Smith (High 5 Award/Scholarship - Hip Hop, Scholarship for the 2024 Season)
• Abrielle Hartwig (High 5 Award/Scholarship - Ballet)
Group Dances:
• “Fall on Me” (Teen/Senior Group - Contemporary) FLY - High Gold, AXIS - High Gold, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold Dancers: Isabella Bertagnole, Kristen Boysen, Abigail Fullmer, Beatrice Sandvik, Mya Schenk, Britain Thompson, Adaya Whitelock and Sophia Whitelock
• “Kick up your Heels” (Teen/Senior Group - Tap) FLY High Gold 9th overall category, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category) THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold. Dancers: Boysen, Fullmer, Sandvik, Schenk, Thompson and Adaya Whitelock
• “Zoot Suit Riot” (Teen/Senior Group - Jazz) FLY - High Gold, AXIS - Elite High Gold Dancers: Isabella Bertagnole, Boysen, Fullmer, Sandvik, Schenk, Thompson and Adaya Whitelock
• “This Mountain” (Junior Group - Contemporary) FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category Dancers: Ella Cole, Hartwig, Emma Miller, Ember Poley, Ramsey Roemmich, Kacyn Rooney, Sophia Shearer, Smith, Jailee Stenulson, Sophia Whitelock, Ella Wilkerson and Anna Wille
• “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” (Junior Group - Tap) - FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold Dancers: Hartwig, Miller, Roemmich, Rooney, Shearer, Sophia Whitelock and Wille
• “Jumpin’ Jive” (Junior Group - Jazz) FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category Dancers: Cole, Hartwig, Miller, Poley, Roemmich, Rooney, Shearer, Smith, Stenulson, Sophia Whitelock, Wilkerson and Wille
• “Lollipop” (Mini Group - Tap) FLY-High Gold, AXIS-High Gold 3rd overall Dancers: Adallyn Bertagnole, Nora Lewis, Audrey Neihart, Amelia Paul, Henslee Skates and Avery Stephens
• “What Else Can I Do?” (Mini Group - Musical Theatre) FLY-High Gold, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category Dancers: Adallyn Bertagnole, Lewis, Neihart, Paul, Skates and Stephens
Duets:
• Boysen and Isabella Bertagnole “Way Down We Go” (Teen/Senior Duet - Lyrical) FLY - High Gold 2nd Overall category, AXIS - High Gold, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold 7th overall age group
Soloists:
• Adallyn Bertagnole — “When Will My Life Begin” (Mini - Musical Theatre) FLY - High Gold 2nd overall age group, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category, THUNDERSTRUCK - Lightning Gold - 7th overall age group
• Fullmer — “Chaos” (Senior - Lyrical) FLY-High Gold, AXIS - High Gold, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold
• Hartwig — “More Love” (Junior - Lyrical) FLY High Gold 4th overall, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category and 3rd overall age group, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold 5th overall age group.
• Rooney — “Running with the Wolves” (Junior - Acro/Open) FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold 9th overall age group.
• Sandvik — “ 9 to 5” (Teen - Tap) FLY - High Gold 8th overall category, AXIS - High Gold 1st place category, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold
• Stenulson — “Like my Father” (Teen - Lyrical) FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold, THUNDERSTRUCK - Elite High Gold 7th overall division
• Thompson — “Separate Ways” (Teen - Lyrical) FLY - Gold, AXIS - High Gold
The 2023-2024 Company team has been selected for next season and will begin working on their routines this summer, McKenzie said.
