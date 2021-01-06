CIVIL ACTIONS
Peter Kuyper and Hawks Hill Ranch LLC v. Ted Vlahos and Cathy Slikker-Vlahos; A 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing on the plaintiffs’ motion for a protective order has been set. The plaintiffs accuse Ted Vlahos of slander and harassing Golden Key Ranch employees because of an archway sign that was taken off what they claim to have been the plaintiff’s easement, by the plaintiff. In response, the defendants said that the sign was located on their property and vandalized and removed without permission, and that their statements were not slander. The plaintiffs are requesting clarification of their easement and orders preventing the defendants from making slanderous statements and acts of harassment against them and their employees. Vlahos is requesting relief for damages and trespassing for the removed sign. The plaintiffs are demanding the defendants’ counterclaims be dismissed and they be entitled to recover costs and expenses including the costs of answering the defendant’s counterclaims.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Trenton L. Blethen; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Blethen’s probation, accusing him of testing positive for marijuana in December. The defendant has denied the state’s petition to revoke probation. Blethen was assessed a $10,000 personal recognizance/signature bond and must check in at least once a week to the Wyoming Department of Probation and Parole to submit a mouth swab test as part of his bond conditions. In December 2018, Blethen pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance marijuana. He was given a deferred sentence of 4 years supervised probation.
State v. Mia Padilla; A March 11 pre-trial conference and April 14 jury trial is set for Padilla. Padilla is accused of possession of a controlled substance, her third or subsequent offense, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. She is accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and a marijuana soda during a police visit to her Powell home in July 2020.
State v. Kelsey Spencer; Spencer has been scheduled for a 9 a.m. Jan. 14 change of plea and sentencing hearing. She is charged with delivery of controlled substance marijuana and controlled substance psilocybin mushrooms, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Spencer is accused of selling 0.25 ounces of marijuana and 5.8 grams of mushrooms to an informant in May 2020.
State v. Shay Dontmix; State v. Shay Dontmix; All charges have been dismissed against Dontmix without prejudice, but the state intends to refile charges when a case involving a related defendant is completed in Yellowstone County, Mont. Dontmix was accused of stealing items and being involved in a police chase which went from Cody to Powell and back again in March.
State v. Winter Killsnight; All charges have been dismissed against Killsnight without prejudice, but the state intends to refile charges when a case involving a related defendant is completed in Yellowstone County, Mont. Killsnight was accused of stealing items and being involved in a police chase which went from Cody to Powell and back again in March.
State v. Isaiah Lachenmeier; Lachenmeier is facing charges for delivery of controlled substance marijuana. Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Criminal Investigations agents said they seized 3 ounces of marijuana wax, o.25 pounds of marijuana butter and drug paraphernalia during a December warrant search at Lachenmeier’s home, and intercepted two pounds of marijuana through the mail earlier in 2020 intended for him.
