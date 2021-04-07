Saturday, April 10th
Cody
The Hunt Trail Race, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Archery Range.
Telemark Styling Rosemaling class, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy conference room, no host lunch follows.
Yellowstone Weavers & Spinners meeting, 1-4 p.m., Weed & Pest Building.
Marion DeBusk Memorial 3D Shoot, 1-6 p.m., Cody Archery Range.
Film screening of STRAY, 4-6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Sunday, April 11th
Cody
Marion DeBusk Memorial 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.-noon, Cody Archery Range.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 12th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 13th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
