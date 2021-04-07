Saturday, April 10th

Cody

The Hunt Trail Race, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Archery Range.

Telemark Styling Rosemaling class, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Country Art League.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy conference room, no host lunch follows.

Yellowstone Weavers & Spinners meeting, 1-4 p.m., Weed & Pest Building.

Marion DeBusk Memorial 3D Shoot, 1-6 p.m., Cody Archery Range.

Film screening of STRAY, 4-6:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Sunday, April 11th

Cody

Marion DeBusk Memorial 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.-noon, Cody Archery Range.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, April 12th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, April 13th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

