From 50 years ago, here are some stories that were printed in the Enterprise June 3, 1970.
Roseville, Mich. Family Win Daisy Dream Vacation in “Cody Country”
A dream vacation - and the first for the family together - was planned for the Harris family of Roseville Michigan. 13 year old Jim Harris was declared the winner of Daisy’s nationally-sponsored sweepstakes, drawn from a pool of over 58,000 entries in the contest for a 10-day vacation in Cody.
After arriving on June 14, the Harris family was treated to a full schedule of activities, including fishing trips on the Shoshone, participation in the Cody Nite Rodeo parade, chuck wagon dinners, aerial sight-seeing over Yellowstone and the surrounding mountains, camera-hunting for wildlife, backpacking trips and tours. Their arrival will be welcomed by Mayor Hugh Smith and Bill Cody, the latter of which acted as their main host and guide.
The trip included Jim Harris, his widowed mother Mrs. John J. Harris, his two sisters Susan, 16 and Nancy, 11, and his younger brother Tom, 10, who had entered Jim’s name in the sweepstakes.
Livingston Heads BHB LDS
Parley Joe Livingston was named the new leader of over 5,600 Mormons in Northwestern Wyoming at the Big Horn Stake Quarterly Conference at Lovell. Livingston, a realtor, was formerly the Bishop of the Bay Ward in San Francisco before moving and becoming Bishop of the Cody Ward before he became president in the Big Horn Basin.
Fillerup Named 1st Ward Bishop
Melvin Fillerup, local attorney and artist, was ordained to the Cody First Ward of the LDS Church at the Big Horn Stake in Lovell. Fillerup succeeded Parley Livingston in the position, and Fillerup formerly headed the Big Horn Stake Mission, was a member of the High Council, served as a Sunday school teacher and Explorer Leader.
Gov. Stan Hathaway to speak Friday At Clark Fork Hatchery Dedication
Wyoming Governor Stan Hathaway planned to make the dedication address on Friday, 5 at 2 p.m. for the new Clarks Fork Hatchery. The Hatchery had greater production potential than any other hatchery in the state. At full operation it could be expected to produce 6 million fish of 150,000 pounds a year, and the fish reared would be distributed in waterways throughout Wyoming
Mini-Planes To Buzz In Cody June 7
On Sunday, the skies near the gypsum road on the old Southfork road were abuzz with the Northwest Wyoming Modelers hold their 5th annual Fun Fly-in. Radio-controlled model aircraft flew throughout the area, and the club invited everyone to the competition. It was the fastest growing sports-hobby in America at the time.
There were four basic types of planes used. Sport: usually resembled conventional aircraft and flown for fun. Pattern: Planes designed for competition. They were high powered, sleek and capable of precision maneuvers. Goodyear: Partially to scale racing planes designed for competition. Scale: Accurate miniatures of full sized production aircraft. Rendered in extreme detail.
The club asked that automobiles not be parked on the field, and spectators not crowd participants, but guarantees of fun were assured for all.
