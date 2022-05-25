Alexithymia is Greek for “No words for feelings.”
One in 10 people struggle to recognize their emotions; and research suggests a vital link between the ability to sense our physical bodies and knowing how we feel. Being unable to identify and describe their emotions leads to emotional unawareness, lack of social attachment and poor interpersonal relating.
Furthermore, those suffering from Alexithymia have difficulty describing feelings to other people. They have limited imagination with little or no fantasies and limited dreams as well as, an unawareness of what is happening in their own mind and they have a very concrete way of thinking. They also do not react appropriately to other people’s emotions or situations.
For those suffering with Alexithymia, it also known as emotional blindness, life is a sad and lonely existence. It is as though the world of beautiful colors can only be seen in black and white. Relationships tend to be shallow and some people may perceive them as cold or uninteresting, sometimes making them end up overly dependent on or being in the dominate role.
Concepts like altruism, which means the belief in or practice of disinterested and selfless concern for the well being of others, are frequently lost on these individuals, and they can become frustrating partners. While they are able to marry, most end up in divorce situations because of the inability to interact with their partner.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by impairment in social interactions and communication and/or repetitive behaviors or interests. Although Alexithymia is not a core feature of autism, recent studies have found varying degrees of this trait in 50-85% of those with ASD.
Alexithymia can appear on its own or often it accompanies other mental health issues such as post traumatic disorder, schizophrenia or eating disorders.
Rebecca Brewer a lecturer at Royal Holloway University in London, explains that “With Alexithymia, people often know that they are experiencing an emotion but don’t know which emotion it is. This means they could still experience depression, possibly because they struggle to differentiate between different negative emotions, and struggle to differentiate between different negative emotions, and struggle to identify (positive) emotions.”
Brewer goes on to say “Similarly with anxiety, it might be that someone experiences an emotional response associated with a fast heartbeat-which might be excitement, but they don’t know how to interpret that, and they could panic about what is happening to their body.”
Psychologists generally agree that among other emotions that a person with Alexithymia may show, a lack of empathy or guilt, shallow emotions, and antisocial behavior, treating other people badly and in some cases engaging in criminal acts.
When there is a mass shooting or a traumatic event perpetrated by an individual, the person is usually unemotional, with no facial expressions, acting like just another ordinary day.
Could this be a narcissistic Alexithymic person? The core problem for a narcissist is that he/she struggles with is that they are socialized to live a false self, of their image, and to deny any real feelings and deny their true self. They are diagnosed as a narcissistic Alexithymia are: difficulty identifying different types of feelings, distinguishing between emotional and body feelings, limited understanding of what caused the feelings, can’t verbalize feelings, limited imagination, functional, constricted thinking, lack of enjoyment and pleasure-seeking, stiff posture and/or facial expressions.
“When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay with it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.” Jill Blakeway
(Rita Overfield is the president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. For info contact (307) 250-2978.)
