A new event featuring a classic American sports car is this weekend.
The Yellowstone Mustang Rally will be in the back parking lot of the Irma Hotel. Registration costs $20.
Friday night there will be a main street cruise at 6, with drivers lining up at 5:30 at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.
The cruise will conclude at the Irma, with a 6:30 social hour on the porch.
The show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with trophies awarded at 3 p.m.
Check-in opens at 9 a.m.
Sunday participants may cruise up the North Fork Highway to Pahaska Tepee, with a stop for lunch at Cutthroat Guest Ranch on the way back.
Organizer Amanda Wakley expects 20-30 entries, and for the first edition she said all cars are welcome.
“This year, the more the merrier,” she said. “Originally, it was designated for just Mustangs.
Her organization is part of the Mustang Club of America, the largest organization of Mustang enthusiasts in the world.
Wakely said the event is modeled after the Sturgis, S.D., Mustang Rally, which has been going on for about 15 years.
“Our hope is that this will become an annual event,” she said. “We originally had planned to have this over Memorial Day weekend and the plan is that next year we will do it around that weekend because typically Cody is not at full capacity.”
She said the event is a great way to get people to patronize downtown establishments and there are plenty of scenic roads to cruise.
“Cody has the East Yellowstone loop and other amazing scenic drives all around us,” she said. “We have the support of the historical Irma Hotel. (You) Can’t ask for a better set up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.