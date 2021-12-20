Christmas, with its holiday cheer and family get-togethers, is not always a time of happiness and joy. If you are sad or lonely this Christmas time, the Blue Christmas Service, sometimes called the Longest Night Service, is for you. Join the Christ Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for prayer, music and candle-lighting, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus, who brings Hope to the world.
The church community invites you to come into the Parish Hall after the service for fellowship and a socially distanced soup and bread meal.
Christ Episcopal Church is located at 825 Simpson Avenue in Cody.
