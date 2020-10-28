CIVIL ACTIONS
Mary Brint and Cindy Davidson v. Diamond T Land & Livestock LLC, Sean McGough, Tori McGough, Jason Scott, Tina Weber; The plaintiffs allege, since becoming manager of Diamond T, Weber has undergone actions oppressive and harmful to the plaintiffs, precluding them from utilizing the property in a manner historically appropriate, taking actions more beneficial to her personal interests than Diamond T, acting contrary to her obligation of good faith to all members. The plaintiffs are requesting for dissolution of Diamond T. and are requesting the defendants turn over all accounting materials and pay their attorney fees. Defendants have filed a motion to dismiss the case stating the plaintiffs have not stated wrongful conduct against anyone besides Weber and are failing to seek relief.
Peter Kuyper and Hawks Hill Ranch LLC v. Ted Vlahos and Cathy Slikker-Vlahos; A June 1 pretrial conference and June 28 jury trial was set for the case. The plaintiffs accuse Ted Vlahos of slander and harassing Golden Key Ranch employees because of an archway sign that was taken off what they claim to have been the plaintiff’s easement, by the plaintiff. In response, the defendants said that the sign was located on their property and vandalized and removed without permission, and that their statements were not slander. The plaintiffs are requesting clarification of their easement and orders preventing the defendants from making slanderous statements and acts of harassment against them and their employees. Vlahos is requesting relief for damages and trespassing for the removed sign. The plaintiffs are demanding the defendants’ counterclaims be dismissed and they be entitled to recover costs and expenses including the costs of answering the defendant’s counterclaims.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kaleb Zarate; A 11 a.m. Nov. 16 evidentiary hearing was set for Zarate. In September, Zarate pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in Big Horn County while on probation. Zarate denies the state’s petition and was assessed a $1,000 cash/surety bond on Oct. 19. In 2018, Zarate pleaded guilty to felony sale of 4 pills of Oxycodone and was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation.
State v. Austin Kondash; Kondash is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial and Feb. 17 jury trial. He is charged with delivery of controlled substance heroin, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. Kondash is accused of selling 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant from his Cody home in November 2019.
State v. Amber Yager; A 4 p.m. Nov. 12 evidentiary hearing was set for Yager. Yager is accused of not cooperating with stipulations set from her juvenile contempt case, including Department of Family services home visits and communications, failing to take any drug tests since January, testing positive for Oxycodone and amphetamine salts on drug tests, failing to enroll in inpatient treatment. Yager is now out of custody with a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; Klingbeil’s appeals case has been officially filed in the Wyoming Supreme Court. He will be represented by Kirk Morgan and Diane Lozano from the state’s public defender office. The state will be represented by Bridget L. Hill, Jenny Craig and Joshua Eames. An appellant brief is due by Dec. 7.
State v. Sarah Damelio; An evidentiary hearing was held for Damelio on Oct. 20. In 2016, Damelio pleaded guilty to child abuse and was given a deferred plea and 5 years supervised probation. In September 2019, the court revoked and reinstated Damelio’s supervised probation for 3 years. Damelio tested positive for marijuana after a home visit in February.
