Over Memorial Day weekend Stillwater Hospice of Northern Wyoming delivered baskets to 36 facilities throughout the Big Horn Basin to thank healthcare workers for their dedication during this pandemic.
Stillwater Hospice, of Lovell, continues to admit and care for people who have a life-limiting illness during this time and understand the severity of contagious diseases.
“We appreciate the numerous health care workers who put themselves out there on a daily basis to care for others,” the hospice said. “Thank you to our volunteers Mary Vining and Dale Willivize who assembled baskets and to employees Joyce Harkins and Tracy Peterson who delivered these care baskets to appreciative recipients.”
