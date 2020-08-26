CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; With the court’s denial of the commissioner’s motion to dismiss and motion to reconsider a previous finding that RMCC’s petition was timely, it also denied RMCC’s petition for review and thereby original case. In February, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both. The plaintiff is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Christopher G. Decker; Decker pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana and being under the influence of marijuana. Charges for possessing an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle and operating faulty brake lights were dismissed per his plea deal. Decker will be sentenced at a later date. He was found with marijuana, an open container of cold beer, and admitted to smoking earlier in the day, during a traffic stop where his 5-year-old daughter was in the car.
State v. Matthew Weed; Weed had his felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge reduced to reckless endangering. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and 6 months unsupervised probation. He also must pay $250 in court fees. Weed was accused of threatening another man with a knife in the bathroom stall of the Irma Hotel in February.
State. Elizabeth Boluyt aka Elizabeth Blount; A 4 p.m. Sept. 4 evidentiary hearing was set on the state’s petition to revoke Boluyt’s probation. Boluyt is accused of stealing $390 from a wallet turned in to her while working at the Good2Go gas station. Boluyt was sentenced in March 2019 to 5 years supervised probation and $800 in court fees for possessing meth in the presence of a child. She was found possessing meth in her vehicle during an early December traffic stop in Powell while her infant child was in the car with her.
State v. Chrystal Gunderman; Gunderman has submitted a not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness plea to 3 counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, charges carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The court ordered an evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital June 4. The hospital submitted a request on July 20 asking for additional time so that it can receive collateral records and Gunderman can complete testing. She is accused of trying to kick and dig her nails into three peace officers last August.
State v. Tristen Brewer; During a pretrial conference held Aug. 19, the parties informed the court they may soon reach an agreement. Brewer is facing 2 counts for abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.