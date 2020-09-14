This year Bible Study Fellowship International is studying the book of Genesis, which means “beginnings.”
Women’s group
Have you ever wondered about your purpose in life? Why there is suffering? Why you can’t get along with your family? You’ll find these answers in Genesis. Walk alongside Abraham, Jacob, Joseph and many others as they leave behind their familiar lives and learn to trust God.
This interdenominational study for women will start on Thursday, 9:10-10:40 a.m. in Cody. A preschool program is available for children, ages infant through 5 years, during the daytime study. In addition, there are BSF classes available for women on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in Cody and Powell.
People will be meeting virtually for the first four weeks using the Zoom app with plans to transition back to meeting in-person in October.
For more information and location details, call Julie at (307) 272.3375. All are welcome
Men’s group
The book of Genesis is about the beginning of creation and our shared beginning. The pandemic has created one of those rare moments in which the entire world has a shared experience. This has prompted everyone, no matter their age, status, or nationality, to ask important universal questions about life, death and God. People can study together and learn about God’s answers and promises shared through the lives of Adam and Eve in the garden, Noah in the flood, and Abraham and his descendants, who began the nation of Israel.
The interdenominational men’s study is weekly on Tuesday evenings, 6:45-8:15 p.m. at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Avenue.
Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Online participation in virtual Zoom study groups is another option. A school program for youth from kindergarten through high school is available starting online.
For more information call Denny at (307) 587-4516 or Glenn at (307) 527-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.