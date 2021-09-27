Park County Animal Shelter will provide free vaccinations for Cody-area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including PCAS, for family pets in need.
“We are grateful to Petco Love for making it possible for us to offer these vaccines at no cost to family pets,” said PCAS Executive Director Megan McLean. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this critical need, PCAS and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.
PCAS aims to vaccinate 375 pets through this effort. The first vaccine clinic filled up early, but PCAS is taking sign-ups for the next clinic on Oct. 10, noon-3 p.m. Appointments are required and will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who are interested in this event can sign up at parkcountyanimalshelter.org/events/vaccine-clinic/. Questions can be emailed to Jackie Hinther at outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine will be offered for an additional $5 charge. Microchipping services will be offered for $15 per pet.
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
