Fourteen Cody High School students recently participated in All-State Music, which featured more than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students.
Riley Blische, Lucas Goodeill, Joseph Killpack, Nickoli Kumm and Parker Laing, were named to the All-State Band.
“It’s different having more people (in the band), but it’s super fun,” Blische said. “I enjoyed hearing everyone. Low brass was probably my favorite part because we don’t have that in Cody.”
Micah Idema, Hayley Pearson-Horner and Karina Schoessler were selected to the All-State Orchestra.
“It’s a great blessing and fun just to get to experience the different ensembles,” Idema said. “The first two years in band and then in the orchestra.”
Madeline Bender, Micah Grant, Jace Grant, Alivia Hatch, Hadrian Houze and Aliana Robertson were chosen for the All-State Choir.
The event took place Jan. 16-17 in Sheridan and concluded with the All-State Gala Concert.
“I enjoy the final gala concert on the last night,” Idema said. “Not only do you get to play all the pieces you’ve prepared from start to finish, but you also get to hear the other ensembles perform and see what they’ve done. It’s a blast.”
Dr. Erica Neidlinger, DePaul University School of Music in Chicago, was the conductor for the All-State Band.
“I thought she was phenomenal,” Blische said. “She was enthusiastic and loud, and she had a lot of emotion in her pieces.”
Dr. Mark Laycock, Professor at Wichita State University, conducted the orchestra.
“He had a great sense of humor,” Idema said. “People respected him. He kind of elicited a good response from us and knew music well, so he was fun to be around.”
Dr. Julie Yu, Professor of Music and Co-Director of Choral Studies at Kansas State University, directed the choir.
“I thought the director was awesome this year,” Grant said. “She was super fun and brought a lot of musical knowledge that helped us make the pieces even better.”
The groups spend the time leading up to the gala perfecting the pieces.
“I really enjoyed the pieces we performed,” Grant said. “They were fun to learn.”
In the band and orchestra, the musicians had to audition for chair placement.
“I was really nervous because all the other girls are really good,” Blische said. “The girl behind me was from Kelly Walsh and they have like 100 more people than our band.”
Despite her nerves, Blische was awarded first chair for clarinet.
“I felt pretty shocked and was really happy throughout the entire day, just because I tried really hard and I put a lot of emotion in to my performance,” she said.
Seniors Idema, Kumm, Pearson-Horner and Jace Grant enjoyed their final All-State event, after earning the honor four years in a row.
“Making it all four years was really cool,” Grant said. “I loved being in the All-State Choir, so being able be a part of it four times was really awesome.
“My favorite part is definitely the relationships I’ve made through the years. I have friends that I met at All-State freshman year that I’m still in contact with that I would’ve never met if it wasn’t for All-State.”
