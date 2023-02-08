image

Cody students recently participated in All-State Music in Sheridan. Pictures are (front, from left) choir director Anissa Bree, Riley Blische, Lucas Goodeill, Micah Idema, Nickoli Kumm, (middle) Micah Grant, Madeline Bender, Alivia Hatch, Aliana Robertson, Karina Schoessler, Jace Grant, (back) Joseph Killpack, Parker Laing, Hayley Pearson-Horner, Meeteetse director Carisa French, Meeteetse musician Kayla Horsen and Cody band director Wade French. (Courtesy photo)

Fourteen Cody High School students recently participated in All-State Music, which featured more than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students. 

